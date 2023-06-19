Related to this story
A rebuilt Café Homestead reopened Monday to record crowds at Homestead Heritage a little more than six months after a fire reduced the former …
Local leaders may be able to get the next major Interstate 35 reconstruction in Waco started sooner than expected, as early as next year.
In his new book "Historic Buildings of Waco, Texas," architectural historian Kenneth Hafertepe tells the stories of scores of buildings and st…
A 2023 Midway graduate is spending her summer in Delaware and plans to emerge as a licensed pilot, courtesy of the Navy, before she heads to college.
A Lorena teenager has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.