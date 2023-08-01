Aug 1, 2023 1 hr ago 0 1 of 2 Ben Gallegos sits on the porch of his family's home in the Globeville neighborhood with his dog, Coca Smiles, as the daytime high temperature soars toward triple digits Thursday in north Denver. A shirtless man guides his wheelchair down the bicycle lane along 45th Avenue as temperatures rise toward triple digits July 26 in the Globeville neighborhood of north Denver. DAVID ZALUBOWSKI PHOTOS, ASSOCIATED PRESS Related to this story Most Popular Historic Magnolia properties see hotel, school-use futures as Castle bids come in The oldest, the 1868 Fort House that Chip and Joanna Gaines bought from Historic Waco in 2019, actually now belongs to its downtown neighbor, … Waco attorney seeks to take part in own murder-for-hire defense A Waco defense attorney will seek Friday to serve as his own co-counsel in his upcoming trial on a murder-for-hire charge. Chip and Joanna Gaines' castle hits the auction block Going once, going twice, sold to the highest bidder. The Cottonland Castle at 3300 Austin Ave. hits the market Thursday afternoon via an onlin… China Spring's Beckham tabbed as Class 4A Coach of the Year; Five Cougars honored China Spring’s Cory Beckham had been content to step away from the grind of coaching high school baseball. But when Jesse Lopez left for the W… TSTC-Waco Electrical Lineworker Rodeo showcases graduating talent for employers Speed climbs and insulator changeouts in 100-degree heat gave 85 TSTC linework students set to graduate a chance to showcase their skills to d…