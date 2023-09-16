La Vega Baseball and Softball Association president Samuel Romero leans against a fence at the ballfields at 3990 Parrish St. The city and association have formed a joint committee to oversee the fields.
ROD AYDELOTTE PHOTOS, TRIBUNE-HERALD
Marc Cavazos maintains the La Vega Baseball and Softball Association fields.
In the aftermath, it looked as though McLane Stadium was bleeding. The Baylor fans found the exits rather quickly, while the delirious, probab…
La Vega Baseball and Softball Association president Samuel Romero leans against a fence at the ballfields at 3990 Parrish St. The city and association have formed a joint committee to oversee the fields.