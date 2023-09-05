Related to this story
The Blake Shapen Redemption Tour took a big hit in the season opener.
One of a football coach’s favorite expressions is “We’ve got to focus on us.” After Baylor’s season-opening face plant against Texas State, is…
Shapen. Reese. Defense. Here are three quick takeaways from Baylor’s 42-31 loss to Texas State Saturday at McLane Stadium.
The old joke about not being able to get there from here has lost its punchline as far as McLane Stadium is concerned for Baylor's matchup Sat…
Central Texas Honor Roll: See who shined on Friday night around Central Texas. #txhsfb