Sep 16, 2023 41 min ago 0 1 of 2 More than 100 community members joined the South Waco Library on the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month in unveiling its permanent wall display recognizing 15 influential Hispanic Wacoans. ROD AYDELOTTE PHOTOS, TRIBUNE-HERALD Council Member Alice Rodriguez speaks at the South Waco Library's unveiling of a permanent wall display recognizing 15 influential Hispanic Wacoans. Related to this story Most Popular Oklahoma investigating after ex-Baylor coach Briles makes appearance after game Oklahoma is investigating after former Baylor coach Art Briles was seen on the field after the Sooners' win over SMU on Saturday, drawing back… Work underway on $120M hydroponic lettuce farm in Lorena, set to hire hundreds A New York company thought Lorena would make a great place to raise lettuce, and so BrightFarms is spending more than $120 million placing gre… Mike Copeland: Where the locals eat in Waco; Fidelity gets new owners, Neighborly loses veteran CEO Mike Copeland's column: Award recognizes Waco's top restaurant for delivery; plus new info on a roofing firm relocating here, praise for VFDs,… Central Texas Honor Roll: Week 3 Central Texas Honor Roll: The best performances of Week 3 around Central Texas. #txhsfb Brice Cherry: Two games in, Bears look locked in a losing culture In the aftermath, it looked as though McLane Stadium was bleeding. The Baylor fans found the exits rather quickly, while the delirious, probab…