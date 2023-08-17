Aug 17, 2023 9 min ago 0 1 of 2 Volunteers help with the annual move-in at Brooks Residential College on Wednesday. Collins Residence Hall will reopen to students Thursday after a complete makeover. ROD AYDELOTTE PHOTOS, TRIBUNE-HERALD Related to this story Most Popular Feds recognize Baylor’s Title IX religious exemptions to LGBTQ protections The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Baylor University’s right to religious exemptions from certain Title IX policies pertaining to… Qualan Jones dismissed from Baylor football team due to off-field issue Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Saturday that running back Qualan Jones was dismissed from the team because of an off-field issue. Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone back; Home sales slump; Lake Air Mall space; David's Bridal closing The George's Party Zone is back after a hiatus. Lake Air Mall is looking to fill Tuesday Morning's former space. Area home sales are down, and… New $60M Hurd Welcome Center gives Baylor a soaring 'front door' For the past two years, Baylor students and Waco commuters have navigated the maze of construction cones near University Parks Drive and Inter… Undercover detective's recordings heard in Waco attorney's murder-for-hire trial Jurors in the murder-for-hire trial of a Waco attorney on Tuesday heard an undercover detective's recordings of the two discussing the alleged…