Aug 15, 2023 56 min ago 0 1 of 3 Students arrive at G.W. Carver Middle School, rebuilt after the old campus was destroyed by fire in summer 2021. ROD AYDELOTTE PHOTOS, TRIBUNE-HERALD Related to this story Most Popular Feds recognize Baylor’s Title IX religious exemptions to LGBTQ protections The U.S. Department of Education has recognized Baylor University’s right to religious exemptions from certain Title IX policies pertaining to… Qualan Jones dismissed from Baylor football team due to off-field issue Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said Saturday that running back Qualan Jones was dismissed from the team because of an off-field issue. Midway turns to armed staff, Waco ISD to contractors for new school security rules A handful of Midway ISD employees will be armed and trained to complement other new state-mandated security measures, while Waco ISD will cont… Mike Copeland: George's Party Zone back; Home sales slump; Lake Air Mall space; David's Bridal closing The George's Party Zone is back after a hiatus. Lake Air Mall is looking to fill Tuesday Morning's former space. Area home sales are down, and… Ex-teachers sue Connally ISD in Waco federal court over harassment, retaliation claims A federal lawsuit by two former teachers against Connally ISD claiming harassment and retaliation moved forward Monday.