02/02/1941 - 05/15/2023

Artie George Giotes passed away Monday, May 15, 2023. A Memorial Service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Monday, May 22, at First Methodist Church, Main Campus (4901 Cobbs Dr). Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 pm, Sunday, May 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home.

Artie was born February 2, 1941, in Waco, to Aphrodite and George Giotes. He was born and raised in Waco and graduated from Waco High School (1959), Baylor University with a Bachelor of Business Administration (1963) and Baylor School of Law with a Juris Doctorate (1965). Artie served in the United States Army in 1959 and the National Guard from 1960 - 1966. He began his career in 1965 at First National Bank of Waco Trust Department. From 1976 until his passing Artie practiced law at what is now Pakis, Giotes, Page & Burleson.

Artie was a member of the State Board of Law Examiners, Adjunct Professor at Baylor University School of Law, Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law and a founding member and President of Heart of Texas Estate Planning Council. He also served on various civic boards including Baylor-Waco Foundation, Waco Foundation, Waco ISD Foundation, and Hillcrest Baptist Medical Center.

His Christian faith was very important to him. He was raised and baptized as a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and was a member of First Methodist Church of Waco for 44 years where he served on numerous boards and committees.

Artie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Wanda Carruth Giotes; and brother, Gus Giotes.

He is survived by son, Brad (Jean) Giotes; daughter, Karen (Tim) Nabers; brother, Johnny Giotes; grandchildren, Megan (Andrew) Reppert, Ashley Giotes, Rachel Nabers, and Davis Nabers; sister-in-law, Dale Giotes; and brother-in-law, James (Vickie) Carruth.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to First Methodist Church of Waco, St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church of Waco, or a charity of your choice. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.