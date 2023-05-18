Artie Giotes passed away Monday, May 15, 2023. A funeral will be held Monday, May 15, at 1:30 p.m., at First Methodist Church (main campus on Cobbs Dr.). Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m., Sunday, May 21, at Wilkirson-Hatch-Bailey Funeral Home. The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.