Audrey Hopper Gray, 95, of Waco, Texas, passed away on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Graveside services will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, April 29, at Oakwood Cemetery with Pastor Chris Palmer officiating. The family will receive visitors from 6 to 8 p.m., Friday, April 28, at Pecan Grove Funeral Home, 3124 Robinson Dr., Waco, TX.

Audrey was born on October 2, 1927, to Verna Lee (Gray) and George Dea Milton Hopper Sr. in Waco, Texas.

Audrey worked for Baylor University for 40 years in the Student Union and after retirement, in the Moody Library. She loved the university and the students, as she said kept her young. Mrs. Gray had many hobbies over the years that included quilting and crafting, she loved life and her large family very much.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard F. Gray Jr.; and her sons, Howard Skip Gray of Waco and Scott N. Gray of Garland.

She is survived by her son, David Gray of Waco; his daughter, Taryn M. Gray of Wahlberg, Oregon; and his son, Colin A. Gray of Sea Brook, Texas with his children, Sophia and Landon; her daughter–in law, Cindy Parton Gray of Garland and her children, Jonthan N. Gray and Cristan M. Gray Romero of Garland, Texas with her children, Casielle and Noah; along with many nieces and nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews. The family joins together to celebrate her life and the time we had with her; we have been truly blessed.

