■ The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Friday at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.

■ New Mount Olive Missionary Baptist Church will host a backpack giveaway from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Saturday at Oscar DuCongé Park, 1504 J.J. Flewellen Road. 

■ The Waco Police Department will hold its third annual Back-To School Bash from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Richland Mall, 6001 W. Waco Drive.

■Two local McDonald's restaurants will host a back to-school backpack and school supply giveaway for students in grades K-5 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 2 at 1225 N. Valley Mills Drive and 7961 S. Interstate 35. Meal purchase is required. 

■ Emmanuel Baptist Church, 1801 Gurley Ave., will give away backpacks, school supplies and school clothes during a back-to school gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 5.