The GB Lindsey Family Charitable Fund will have its fourth annual Community Barbecue & Back-to-School Picnic from 5:30 to 7 p.m. July 28 at Texas State Technical College, 3801 Campus Drive.
The event will kick off the Waco Family & Faith International Film Festival. The picnic will feature free barbecue, along with the distribution of free backpacks and school supplies to help children get ready for school. Families can drive through or stick around and relax in the park and take in music by DJ Auggie.
For more information, call 908-672-6024.