The Bears won by a score of 281.055 to 272.420 to extend their win streak to 26 meets, dating back to 2021.

The Bears (10-0) beat the Bobcats (6-3) for the second time this season and are on their way to trying to win their eighth-straight NCATA Championship when they take on Oregon on Saturday at 4 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on ESPN+.