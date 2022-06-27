 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor adds DB LeVar Thornton to 2023 class

Baylor Spring Green Gold

Baylor coach Dave Aranda's 2023 class has grown to 19 players with Monday's addition of Keller Timber Creek's LeVar Thornton.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

Baylor added to its deep 2023 defensive back class as Keller Timber Creek's LeVar Thornton verbally committed Monday night.

The 6-2, 165-pound Thornton can play either cornerback or safety, and has been recruited by Air Force, Army, Boise State and Incarnate Word.

The addition of Thornton gives the Bears 19 commitments in the 2023 class, and is the sixth defensive back.

Aldine Nimitz's Cory Huff was the first defensive back to commit on Jan. 9 before four defensive backs committed during the past week, including Franklin's Bryson Washington, Mesquite Horn's DJ Coleman, Baton Rouge Southern Lab's Carl Williams IV and Katy Mayde Creek's Tay'Shawn Wilson.

