Baylor baseball adds new volunteer assistant

Breazeale comes to Baylor from Arkansas, where he served as a graduate assistant. He helped the Razorbacks reach a No. 1 national ranking and a 50-win season in 2021.

Breazeale played collegiately as a catcher at Wake Forest from 2014 to 2017, hitting .276 in his career with 16 home runs and 106 RBIs. He was a seventh-round pick of the Baltimore Orioles in 2017 and played four years of professional baseball before moving into coaching.