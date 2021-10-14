Baylor equestrian hosting Texas A&M

No. 8 Baylor will host No. 5 Texas A&M at noon Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.
The Bears (1-1) will try to bounce back from last week's 10-9 loss to Oklahoma State. Juniors Jenna Meimerstorf (reining) and Dominika Silvestri (flat) picked up Most Outstanding Performer honors in that meet.
The Aggies opened with an 11-8 win at South Dakota State on Sept. 25.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
