Baylor equestrian hosting Texas A&M
No. 8 Baylor will host No. 5 Texas A&M at noon Friday at the Willis Family Equestrian Center.

The Bears (1-1) will try to bounce back from last week's 10-9 loss to Oklahoma State. Juniors Jenna Meimerstorf (reining) and Dominika Silvestri (flat) picked up Most Outstanding Performer honors in that meet.

The Aggies opened with an 11-8 win at South Dakota State on Sept. 25.

