Baylor equestrian opens nationals against Auburn
The No. 8 seeded Baylor equestrian team will open the  NCEA National Championship against No. 1 Auburn on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the Extraco Events Center in Waco.

Auburn is 8-0 while Baylor is 2-7. Semifinals will be held Friday followed by the championship on Saturday.

There will be no event-specific champions this season since the tournament format was reduced in consideration of the COVID-19 pandemic.

