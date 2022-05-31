 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor men's basketball to face Gonzaga in South Dakota

Baylor Villanova

Baylor coach Scott Drew's squad will face Gonzaga on Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The Baylor men's basketball team will play a marquee nonconference matchup against Gonzaga on Dec. 2 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Baylor and Gonzaga are the nation’s only teams ranked No. 1 in each of the last three seasons. Tipoff time, television details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The game in South Dakota will be the seventh between the two programs, with Baylor winning the most recent matchup at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 5, 2021, an 86-70 win to secure the Bears’ first national title.

“I’m really excited for this early-season matchup against one of the sport’s premier teams,” 20th-year Baylor coach Scott Drew said. “Baylor basketball has so much respect for Coach (Mark) Few and the entire Gonzaga program, and we share the same scheduling philosophy about testing ourselves early in the season. This will be a terrific event for college basketball in one of the game’s most unique venues at the Sanford Pentagon.”

