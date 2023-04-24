HUTCHINSON, Kan. – Baylor shot even-par 280 to move into seventh place in the Big 12 men's golf tournament on Monday in the second round at Prairie Dunes Country Club.

Despite the strong performance, the Bears stand 26 shots behind Oklahoma heading into Tuesday's final round with a two-round score of 580. The Sooners have shot six-under-par 554 to take a 12-stroke lead over second-place Oklahoma State.

Baylor's Drew Wrightson is tied for sixth among the individual leaders with a two-round score of 141 while teammate Johnny Keefer is two strokes behind at 143. Oklahoma State's Jonas Baumgartner leads with a two-day total of 131.