HUTCHINSON, Kan. – The Baylor men’s golf team finished sixth on Wednesday at the Big 12 Championship at Prairie Dunes Country Club.
Baylor finished 40-over-par 1160, 41 strokes behind champion Oklahoma which finished 1-under-par 1119.
Drew Wrightson shot a 2-over-par 282 to lead the Bears and finish in a tie for sixth to earn a spot on the Big 12 all-tournament team. His 72-hole score is second only to Bill Alcorn’s 279 as Baylor’s best 72-hole score in the Big 12 Championship.
Texas Tech’s Ludvig Aberg won the individual title in convincing fashion, with a 15-under-par 265, eight shots above second-place Jonas Baumgartner of Oklahoma State.