Baylor playing one of top 10 must-see nonconference college football games of 2022

With all the scheduling machinations and further realignment, what will happen to the big-ticket, can't-miss nonconference games that whet the appetite of fans every September before conference play kicks off? With fewer spots to fill on the schedule, will teams be reluctant to play against high-profile nonconference foes? Will an expanded playoff field give teams a greater margin for error and incentivize more challenging nonconference games? And how will the next massive realignment shakeup impact scheduling?