Baylor playing one of top 10 must-see nonconference college football games of 2022

With all the scheduling machinations and further realignment, what will happen to the big-ticket, can't-miss nonconference games that whet the appetite of fans every September before conference play kicks off? With fewer spots to fill on the schedule, will teams be reluctant to play against high-profile nonconference foes? Will an expanded playoff field give teams a greater margin for error and incentivize more challenging nonconference games? And how will the next massive realignment shakeup impact scheduling?
The answers will unfold over the next few years, but until then, let's appreciate the must-see nonconference games of 2022. We're not talking about annual rivalry games — apologies, Iowa-Iowa State, Notre Dame-USC, Florida-Florida State — but instead let's count down the 10 unique showdowns that will capture national interest this fall.
10. Tennessee at Pittsburgh (Sept. 10)
Pittsburgh edged the Volunteers last year in Knoxville and went on to win the ACC. Tennessee was better than most expected in Josh Heupel's first season.
9. Baylor at BYU (Sept. 10)
A rematch of last year's Baptists vs. Mormons showdown moves from Waco to Provo. (Baylor won 38-24.) Baylor is the defending Big 12 champ. BYU has won 21 games over the past two seasons.
8. Oklahoma at Nebraska (Sept. 17)
Buried by realignment, an old Big Eight rivalry rises from the grave.
7. Cincinnati at Arkansas (Sept. 3)
Quietly an outstanding Week 1 game. Cincinnati has become the Gonzaga of college football as the most powerful program outside of the Power 5.
6. Florida State vs. LSU (Sept. 4)
Brian Kelly makes his LSU coaching debut in New Orleans against a Seminoles program aching to be relevant again.
5. Miami at Texas A&M (Sept. 17)
Both programs are connected to the most talked-about name/image/likeness collectives. The loser should have to fork over its tax returns.
4. Utah at Florida (Sept. 3)
The Urban Meyer Bowl! Want to make a good first impression, Gators coach Billy Napier? Open your first season with a win over the mighty Utes.
3. Alabama at Texas (Sept. 10)
The game's in Austin, but Alabama should be a decided favorite over the Longhorns, still staggering from a shaky 5-7 debut season under Steve Sarkisian. But this game will attract eyeballs for the blueblood factor alone. Two of the nation's biggest name programs square off in a rematch of the 2009 national championship game. Eventually, Texas will join Alabama in the SEC and eventually Arch Manning will quarterback the Horns. But not by September's kickoff.
2. Notre Dame at Ohio State (Sept. 3)
No pressure, Marcus Freeman. Notre Dame's first-year coach — he took over before last season's Fiesta Bowl — makes his regular-season head-coaching debut in front of 100,000-plus at Ohio Stadium against another loaded Buckeyes roster led by Heisman Trophy contender C.J. Stroud. No pressure at all.
1. Oregon vs. Georgia (Sept. 3)
Reigning national champion Georgia meets an old friend at Atlanta's Mercedes Benz Stadium in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game. New Oregon coach Dan Lanning spent the past four years at Georgia, most recently as Kirby Smart's defensive coordinator. If anyone can throw an early wrench into UGA's title defense, it's the Ducks and the defensive coach who knows the Bulldogs best.
Just missed the cut
Arizona State at Oklahoma State (Sept. 10) Missouri at Kansas State (Sept. 10) Penn State at Auburn (Sept. 17) UT-San Antonio at Texas (Sept. 17) Wake Forest at Liberty (Sept. 17) Michigan State at Washington (Sept. 17) Arkansas at BYU (Oct. 15) Lastly, special recognition for Missouri State's Sept. 17 visit to Arkansas — also known as " Welcome Back, Bobby Petrino!"
