Baylor softball stuns No. 1 Sooners
Related to this story
Most Popular
Dominoes have begun falling at 10th Street and Webster Avenue, where an upscale steakhouse called Casa do Brasil will take nearly 13,000 squar…
Allsup's, a Fort Worth-based convenience store chain, will place a store at 315 S. University Parks Drive, in space previously occupied by 900…
A Waco judge sentenced a McGregor man to deferred probation and a fine Wednesday after he pleaded guilty to sharing nude photos of a woman wit…
Waco Independent School District 5 trustee Emily Iazzetti will step down from her school board position effective May 6 as her family prepares…
Two people were found dead early Saturday in an apartment fire near Richland Mall that displaced 24 others, Waco Fire Department officials said.