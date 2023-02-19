Baylor's Shaylon Govan, center, celebrates with teammates RyLee Crandall, right, and Sydney Collazos, left, following their 4-3 win over top-ranked Oklahoma at the Getterman Classic. Govan had a three-run home run in the third inning. It was the first win for the Bears over the Sooners since 2017, breaking a 15-game losing streak. For more coverage, see Page B1.