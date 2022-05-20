Baylor softball waits as National Invitational Softball Championship postponed

The National Invitational Softball Championship first-day games were postponed Friday due to inclement weather in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The four opening-day games in the 12-team tournament will be rescheduled.

No. 2-seeded Baylor (28-24) received a first-round bye and will play the winner of the game between No. 10 UC-San Diego (27-26) and No. 7 Rutgers (25-28).

The teams will play in six-team brackets in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the championship round.