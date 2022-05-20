 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Baylor softball waits as National Invitational Softball Championship postponed

Aliyah Binford and the Baylor softball team will play in the National Invitational Softball Championship, which was postponed Friday due to inclement weather in Fort Collins, Colo.

 Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald

The National Invitational Softball Championship first-day games were postponed Friday due to inclement weather in Fort Collins, Colorado.

The four opening-day games in the 12-team tournament will be rescheduled.

No. 2-seeded Baylor (28-24) received a first-round bye and will play the winner of the game between No. 10 UC-San Diego (27-26) and No. 7 Rutgers (25-28).

The teams will play in six-team brackets in a double-elimination format. The top two teams from each bracket will advance to the championship round.

