Baylor track getting tuned up at A&M meet

The Baylor track teams will make the short trek to College Station for their final tuneup before the Big 12 Outdoor Championships.

The Bears will compete at the Texas A&M Alumni Muster, which will also double as the site of the NCAA West Prelims May 27-29.

Baylor has a dozen individual marks ranked in the NCAA’s Top 25, led by Aaliyah Miller, who is third nationally in the 800, Tuesdi Tidwell, who is fourth in the women’s pole vault, and the men’s 4x400 relay, which sits at No. 6 nationally.

Following Saturday’s meet, the Bears will compete at the Big 12 meet May 14-16 at Manhattan, Kan.