Baylor track hosting first of two home meets Saturday

Any chance the Baylor track and field team gets to stretch its legs at its home venue is welcomed by the Bears.

They'll get the first of two opportunities on Saturday when they host the Baylor Invitational at Clyde Hart Track and Field Stadium. Since there was no outdoor season in 2020 due to COVID-19, this will give Baylor its first home meet since April of 2019.

"We’re excited to be back home, finally,” Baylor coach Todd Harbour said. “It’s been two years. It’s kind of hard to fathom that it’s been that long."

Baylor has five men's athletes and three women currently ranked in the NCAA's top 10 in their respective events. That includes reigning Big 12 Athlete of the Week KC Lightfoot, who is the nation's top-ranked pole vaulter after becoming the 14th member of the 19-foot club in college history at last week's Texas Relays. He cleared 19-0.25 to win gold in Austin.

Baylor will welcome in Abilene Christian, Air Force, Louisiana-Monroe, Oklahoma State, Stephen F. Austin, TCU, Texas Southern and Texas Tech for Saturday's meet. It will mark the first of two home meets for the Bears, as they'll also hold the annual Michael Johnson Invitational on April 19-20.