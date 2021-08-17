 Skip to main content
Baylor volleyball hosts Green and Gold scrimmage Wednesday

The 10th-ranked Baylor volleyball team will host its Green and Gold Scrimmage at 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Ferrell Center.

The event is free to the public.

This will mark the first of two preseason tune-ups for the Bears, who will also face Texas A&M in an exhibition match on Friday before opening up the regular season Aug. 27 against No. 7 Minnesota in Madison, Wisconsin.

Baylor has four former All-Americans on its 2021 roster, with Yossiana Pressley, Hannah Sedwick, Lauren Harrison and incoming transfer Avery Skinner of Kentucky.

