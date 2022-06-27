Baylor's 2023 class reaches 20 with two more commitments

Baylor continued to build its 2023 class at a furious pace as defensive lineman DK Kalu and defensive back LeVar Thornton announced their verbal commitments on consecutive days.

The Bears now have 20 commitments in the 2023 class, including 11 since June 11.

The 6-3, 270-pound Kalu, a three-star recruit from Ridge Point High School in Missouri City, Texas, became the latest to commit on Tuesday. He chose Baylor over offers from TCU, Kansas State, Iowa State, Houston, Georgia Tech, Buffalo and others.

Baylor added to its deep 2023 defensive back class as Thornton from Keller Timber Creek High School committed Monday night.

The 6-2, 165-pound Thornton can play either cornerback or safety, and has been recruited by Air Force, Army, Boise State and Incarnate Word. Thornton became the sixth defensive back in Baylor's 2023 class.

Aldine Nimitz's Cory Huff was the first defensive back to commit on Jan. 9 before four defensive backs committed during the past week, including Franklin's Bryson Washington, Mesquite Horn's DJ Coleman, Baton Rouge Southern Lab's Carl Williams IV and Katy Mayde Creek's Tay'Shawn Wilson.