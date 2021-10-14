 Skip to main content
Bears host Texas soccer
First place will be on the line in the Big 12 soccer race as Baylor hosts No. 25 Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.

The Longhorns (8-3-3) are first in the Big 12 with a 4-0-1 record while Baylor (7-3-4) is tied with TCU for second at 3-1-1.

The Bears opened conference play with three straight wins before losing to Kansas and tying Kansas State on the road last week. Texas has beaten Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Iowa State while tying TCU.

