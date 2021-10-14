Bears host Texas soccer

First place will be on the line in the Big 12 soccer race as Baylor hosts No. 25 Texas at 7 p.m. Friday at Betty Lou Mays Field.
The Longhorns (8-3-3) are first in the Big 12 with a 4-0-1 record while Baylor (7-3-4) is tied with TCU for second at 3-1-1.
The Bears opened conference play with three straight wins before losing to Kansas and tying Kansas State on the road last week. Texas has beaten Kansas State, Oklahoma, Texas Tech and Iowa State while tying TCU.
John Werner
Sportswriter at the Tribune-Herald since 1982. When days free up in the summers, I head to the mountains, the desert, rivers & lakes. Places where God’s grandeur overwhelms you. Places best explored by foot, all day and sometimes for several days.
