Betty was born on September 29, 1934 in Waco, Texas to Alice and Woodrow Haynes. After attending the Waco school system, she married Robert Salter on March 7, 1953 and was married for 70 years. The first four years of the marriage was as a Navy couple. Much of this time was in various locations in California. Betty was the wind under the wings of her family. She supported them in all of their activities. She always put her family ahead of herself.