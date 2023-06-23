September 29, 1934 - June 19, 2023
Betty Lois Haynes Salter, 88, passed away Monday, June 19, 2023.
Betty was born on September 29, 1934 in Waco, Texas to Alice and Woodrow Haynes. After attending the Waco school system, she married Robert Salter on March 7, 1953 and was married for 70 years. The first four years of the marriage was as a Navy couple. Much of this time was in various locations in California. Betty was the wind under the wings of her family. She supported them in all of their activities. She always put her family ahead of herself.
Betty was an avid golfer (pretty good too). She loved the Tuesday games with ladies of the Lake Waco Golf Course.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Alice and Woodrow Haynes; her sister and brother-in-law, Gwen and Barnett Hammond.
People are also reading…
Survivors include her husband, Robert Sr.; and two sons, Robert Jr. and his wife, Tracy and Larry and his wife, Vicki.
The family invites you to leave a message or memory on our "Tribute Wall" at www.WHBfamily.com.