BETTY WHITE

The McLennan County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Paris, Texas, man who officials say is part of widespread auto theft rings that employ fra…
Baylor senior guard Kamaria McDaniel announced on Thursday night on Instagram that she has left the Bears’ program.
Waco Fire Department and law enforcement personnel worked Tuesday to remove another vehicle from the Brazos River at the south boat ramp of Brazos Park East.
Imagine living a short walk from the new Cinemark theater at Creekview Drive and Interstate 35, or Topgolf’s all-weather driving range there o…
A Lacy Lakeview man entrusted to babysit a friend’s 5-month-old baby has been charged in the July death of the boy, who died from blunt force …
Mike Copeland: Waco jobs, spending growth; Airport renovation; TSTC donation; Building permit roundup
Waco’s jobless rate continues to plummet, which is a good thing.
Most of El Conquistador’s longstanding customers are generally aware of the story behind their favorite restaurant, but few may know various tidbits of the eatery’s lengthy history.
A McLennan County man who fired multiple shots at a Falls County deputy during a traffic stop last week had been involved in a fatal shooting …
A convicted sex offender within days of being released from prison is headed for a state treatment facility instead of freedom after a McLenna…
Woodway residents are crying foul about the potential development of a 93-acre tract at the northwestern end of Poage Drive, but city officials say regardless of how many new neighborhood-road-shaped clearings crisscross the land, the owner has not broken any rules.