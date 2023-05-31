Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

January 21,1932 - May 28, 2023

Beulah Elizabeth (Ewing) Barksdale transitioned on May 28, 2023. Services will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 1, at St. Paul AME Church. She will lay-in-state from 9:30 to 11 a.m., before the service.

She was born on January 21, 1932, to the late Rhubert L. Ewing Jr. and Zenobia M. Toliver Ewing in San Marcos, Texas. She earned an AB degree from Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, in 1952. She earned a master's degree in Library Service from Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia.

She was a devoted Christian who was a lifelong member of St Paul AME Church. She was involved in many capacities, including vacation Bible School teacher, former Lay Head of the Christian Education Department, secretary Trustee Board member, catechism teacher, and president of the Stewardess board.

Her career experience was as a Teacher, Libertarian, and Storyteller.ln the community, she was a Charter Member-Waco, Central Texas Chapter of The Links, Inc. Golden Life, Member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., and YWCA Board Member.

Mrs. Beulah Barksdale was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ralphael Henry Barksdale; and two brothers, Rhubert Ewing Jr. and Willis Ewing.