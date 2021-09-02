Big 12 expansion focused on four schools

The Big 12 hasn't announced potential candidates for expansion, but commissioner Bob Bowlsby released a statement on Wednesday that expressed solidarity among the eight remaining schools moving forward after Texas and Oklahoma announced in late July that they are leaving for the SEC.

“Following two days of consultation with the athletics directors of the continuing members of the Big 12 Conference, the eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league. Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the conference,” Bowlsby stated.