Esther's Closet and the CenTex African American Chamber of Commerce will host a "Big Hat Brunch" at the annual Women of Distinction Luncheon from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 7 at the Lee Lockwood Library and Museum, 2801 W. Waco Drive.

The event will feature a panel discussion with local professional female leaders who understand issues affecting women in the community, as well as a big hat fashion show, awards, silent auction and door prizes.

Tickets are $75 per person, or $55 for chamber members, available at bit.ly/3JYD1Cq.