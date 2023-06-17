November 21, 1954 June 14 2023

Bill Morgan, age 68, went to be with his Lord, Wednesday, June 14, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. Services for Bill will be 11 a.m., Monday, June 19, at Meadowbrook Baptist Church with Dr. Cary Killough officiating. Everyone is encouraged to wear maroon to honor Liafaithful TexasAggie.

Bill was born to Bill and Rosalie Morgan on November 21, 1954, in Waco, Texas. He spent most of his life in Robinson. Bill was an avid baseball player during his youth. He graduated from Robinson High School in 1973. From there he went to Texas A&M University where he was a member of the Fighting ' Texas Aggie class of 1977. During this time, he married Julie Tandy. They were married almost 48 years, having two daughters, Melissa and Audrey. Bill was a civil engineer and worked in construction for many years.

He was a long-time member of Meadowbrook Baptist Church where he was a tireless volunteer.

He also gave of his time and talents to Little League Baseball, Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry, Beloved and Beyond Camp, and anyone who needed a hand. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Rosalie Morgan.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Julie; daughter, Melissa Buck and husband, Cody; daughter, Audrey Morgan and partner, Miranda; 3 grandchildren, Emerson, Garrett, and Hadley; sister, Marsha Hudson and husband, J.; nephew, Jonathan Hudson; and many other relatives and friends who will miss him dearly.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Robinson Little League, RO. Box 11024, Waco, TX 76716.

Online guestbook www.pecangrovefuneral.com.