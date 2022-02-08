 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Birdwell named chair of Senate Committee on Border Security
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced the creation of the Senate Committee on Border Security and named state Sen. Brian Birdwell, R-Granbury, as the chair.

As its name suggests, the committee will evaluate and address the numerous issues that arise from Texas' international border. Senators Bob Hall and Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa will serve alongside Birdwell.

"I am immensely grateful for the opportunity to lead this committee," Birdwell said. "The crisis at our southern border warrants the exclusive devotion of an entire legislative committee, and we're fortunate Lt. Gov. Patrick has charged us with this mission. Sadly, our border with Mexico has long been the source of steady human trafficking, drug smuggling, and illegal immigration. These unlawful enterprises threaten every aspect of our state's sovereignty and have a discernably harmful impact on public safety and the economy at large."

Birdwell expects the committee to begin holding public hearings in early spring and will direct the committee's attention to the Lt. Governor's forthcoming interim charges. The three members of the recently created committee bring a shared military background to bear on the topic of border security.

Birdwell also serves as Chairman of the Senate Committee on Natural Resources and Economic Development. He previously was Chairman of the Senate Subcommittee on Border Security in 2015 during the 84th Legislature.

Birdwell represents the counties of McLennan, Bosque, Ellis, Falls, Hill, Hood, Johnson, Navarro, Somervell and part of Tarrant County in Senate District 22. First elected in 2010, he is running unopposed in next month's Republican primary and this fall.

