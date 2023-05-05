Blessing of the Bikes As part of National Safety Awareness Month and the Texas Department of Transportation's annual "Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles" campaign, Papa Joe's Texas Saloon, 1505 North Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Lorena, will host a Blessing of the Bikes event Sunday.
Events will start at 1 p.m. with live music, food and door prizes. Blessing of the Bikes will be at 3 p.m.
All proceeds from the event go to the Lorena Volunteer Fire Department.
For more information, call 217419-2958.