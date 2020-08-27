Art Center of Waco begins 3-day online auction

Art Center of Waco is shifting its fundraising surfaces this weekend from table tops to computer and phone screens with a three-day virtual auction.

The auction replaces the center's annual Table Toppers fundraiser, normally held in the spring, but postponed to this weekend until organizers decided COVID-19 concerns made an in-person event too problematic.

The auction, held online with registration on the Art Center website, puts 56 items ranging up for bid. This year's auction includes jewelry, original art, photography sessions, vacation packages, floral services, wines, wine-tastings and instructional classes.

Participants must register to bid. Those who win their bids will have their items delivered in person or mailed to them.

