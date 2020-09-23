Baylor symphony, choir win American Prizes

Apologies for the lateness in posting this, but in a year where social distancing became a phrase, I'll label this temporally distanced news, and good news at that from Baylor University's School of Music.

Both the Baylor Symphony Orchestra and the A Cappella Choir have won first place in the national American Prize competition announced in August and September. The BSO, led by conductor Stephen Heyde, won the college/university division of the Orchestral Performance category while the A Cappella Choir, under Brian Schmidt's direction, won for Choral Performance, college/university division.

The Baylor symphony won for its performance of Gustav Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," at the 2019 President's Concert, one in which the A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir also participated.

The American Prize recognizes outstanding classical music ensembles and soloists in professional, collegiate, high school and community categories, judged on the basis of submitted recordings.

The BSO win is doubly significant as it's the fifth win in six years for the student orchestra, a first-time achievement for any ensemble, regardless of category, in the American Prize competition.

Given that BSO membership changes year to year due to students graduating and new ones joining, the string of American Prize wins speaks to the quality of the Baylor program — something that those of us who've heard the BSO play in person can attest.

