Billy Joe Shaver funeral services set

Funeral services for Waco country music icon Billy Joe Shaver, who died Oct. 28 from a stroke, will be at graveside at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. Interstate 35. He'll be buried near his wife Brenda and son Eddy.

A public visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at the park. He's survived by his sister Patricia, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.

The family suggests memorials may be made in Billy Joe's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.

Photo gallery

