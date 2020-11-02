Billy Joe Shaver funeral services set

Billy Joe Shaver
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Funeral services for Waco country music icon Billy Joe Shaver,
who died Oct. 28 from a stroke, will be at graveside at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Waco Memorial Park, 6623 S. Interstate 35. He'll be buried near his wife Brenda and son Eddy.
A public visitation will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Waco Memorial Mausoleum Chapel at the park. He's survived by his sister Patricia, nieces, nephews and great-nieces and -nephews.
The family suggests memorials may be made in Billy Joe's name to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or to St. Jude's Children Research Hospital.
Photo gallery
Billy Joe Shaver performs at Indian Spring Park in June 2008. Shaver died Wednesday in Waco after a stroke.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photos
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald, file
One of Billy Joe Shaver’s songs found its way into the recording studio for Elvis Presley, who famously visited the Elite Cafe in Waco during the 1950s.
Ralph Lauer, Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Tribune News Service, file
Billy Joe Shaver tips his hat to the crowd of fans from the State Street Stage during the 2013 Rhythm and Roots Reunion in Bristol, Virginia.
Earl Neikirk, Bristol Herald Courier
Billy Joe Shaver poses backstage following his "Billy Joe Shaver presented by WMOT/Roots Radio" concert at City Winery Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., on April 1, 2017.
Billy Joe Shaver appears in Nashville, Tenn. in 1993.
Christopher Berkey, Associated Press
Billy Joe Shaver and his band perform with Willie Nelson (left) during a 2009 Farm Aid Concert event in St. Louis.
Kyle Ericson, Associated Press
Billy Joe Shaver (center) performs with Willie Nelson (left) and his band during a Farm Aid Concert event Sunday, Oct. 4, 2009, in St. Louis. Nelson is a president of the board of directors for Farm Aid.
Kyle Ericson, Associated Press
Singer Billy Joe Shaver performs at Farm Aid on Randall's Island in New York on Sept. 9, 2007.
Jason DeCrow, Associated Press
Billy Joe Shaver performs at Farm Aid on Randall's Island on Sept. 9, 2007, in New York.
Associated Press, Jason DeCrow
Billy Joe Shaver performs in concert at "Billy Joe Shaver presented by WMOT/Roots Radio" at City Winery Nashville on April 1, 2017.
Laura Roberts, Invision
Laura Roberts, Invision
Billy Joe Shaver performs in concert at "Billy Joe Shaver presented by WMOT/Roots Radio" at City Winery Nashville on April 1, 2017.
Laura Roberts, Invision
Laura Roberts, Invision
Laura Roberts, Invision
Waco musicians Tonee Calhoun (from left) and Billy Joe Shaver, along with Jeremy Lynn Woodall and Jason McKenzie, pose for a backstage portrait following the "Billy Joe Shaver presented by WMOT/Roots Radio" concert at City Winery Nashville on April 1, 2017.
Laura Roberts, Invision
Billy Joe Shaver poses backstage following his "Billy Joe Shaver presented by WMOT/Roots Radio" concert at City Winery Nashville in Nashville, Tenn., on April 1, 2017.
Laura Roberts, Invision
Billy Joe Shaver (left) smiles as he walks out of the McLennan County Courthouse with attorney Dick DeGuerin in 2010 after being acquitted of a shooting charge. Shaver, 70, was on trial for shooting Billy Bryant Coker outside Papa Joe's Texas Saloon in Lorena on April 1, 2007.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald file photo
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Country singer Billy Joe Shaver testifies during his shooting trial on April 9, 2010 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Actor Robert Duvall (left) stands with Billy Joe Shaver during a break in his trial on April 8, 2010 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Actor Robert Duvall (right) shakes hands with Billy Joe Shaver during a break in his trial April 8, 2010 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Actor Robert Duvall walks the corridors at the McLennan County Courthouse during a break in Billy Joe Shaver's trial on April 8, 2010 in Waco.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Willie Nelson leaves the McLennan County Courthouse during the Billy Joe Shaver's trial.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
Billy Joe Shaver leaves the McLennan County Courthouse in 2010.
Rod Aydelotte, Tribune-Herald
