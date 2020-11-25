Carl Hoover: Happy Likesgiving — shallow gratitude in a socially (media) distanced world

Does anyone remember that about a month ago the big Thanksgiving question on social media was how unpleasant it was going to be to spend time with family members of the opposite political polarity?

Of course not. That’s so October.

I spend too much time online, I admit. Facebook, Twitter, news sites, online magazines and email suck down hours of each day. I kid myself that it’s part of my job to keep track of what’s going on locally and beyond, but much of it’s inertia, curiosity and habit.

And conditioning.

While online, we don’t see that the communication in front of us — posts, texts, message, comments — often is part of a feedback loop, by which the platform makes money. The more you like or click or share or link, the more online traffic you create and the more money the platforms make from advertising and data sales. Quicker is better than slower, and emotion, good or bad (anger to affection), is better than cool reason.

The online platforms that connect millions of us are built to reward this and at less prompting than the sound of Pavlov’s bell we scroll through Facebook news feeds filled with political outrage and cute kittens, through tides of tweets riffing on celebrities and government leaders, through Instagram mosaics of lives we’d like to share.