Carl Hoover: Happy Likesgiving — shallow gratitude in a socially (media) distanced world

Judging by the chatter on social media these days, this is a Thanksgiving where it’s hard to find something to be thankful for. COVID-19, of course, has soured the year with the 250,000 American deaths it has left behind in its yet unstoppable path. People have lost jobs. Businesses have failed. Students are behind in school and teachers exhausted in preparing both in-person and online instruction. Church members don’t get together to worship or fellowship. Kisses, hugs, handshakes — all carry risk.
Life milestones like weddings and graduations are restrained in their celebration, if celebrated at all. Sports, in-person movies, concerts, meals at restaurants, nights on the town, festivals — all have nearly vanished or continued as a shadow of themselves. A presidential election is behind us, but not really.
Even the tone of Thanksgiving feels different. Gratitude and joy are replaced by anger and sadness that authorities are advising holding off on large gatherings of family and friends — maybe more accurately, large indoor gatherings of family and friends for long periods of time — while COVID-19 cases surge to new highs across the country.
Thanks, this year, for what? The emoji for 2020 certainly isn’t a Facebook like.
And maybe that’s our problem. We’ve replaced Thanksgiving with Likesgiving. Family? Like. Plenty of food? Like. Time off from work? Like. Turkey day football and Black Friday shopping? Like, like, like. Thanks, thanks, thanks — when’s Christmas?
Does anyone remember that about a month ago the big Thanksgiving question on social media was how unpleasant it was going to be to spend time with family members of the opposite political polarity?
Of course not. That’s so October.
I spend too much time online, I admit. Facebook, Twitter, news sites, online magazines and email suck down hours of each day. I kid myself that it’s part of my job to keep track of what’s going on locally and beyond, but much of it’s inertia, curiosity and habit.
And conditioning.
While online, we don’t see that the communication in front of us — posts, texts, message, comments — often is part of a feedback loop, by which the platform makes money. The more you like or click or share or link, the more online traffic you create and the more money the platforms make from advertising and data sales. Quicker is better than slower, and emotion, good or bad (anger to affection), is better than cool reason.
The online platforms that connect millions of us are built to reward this and at less prompting than the sound of Pavlov’s bell we scroll through Facebook news feeds filled with political outrage and cute kittens, through tides of tweets riffing on celebrities and government leaders, through Instagram mosaics of lives we’d like to share.
Social media doesn’t reward contemplation, compassion, tolerance, complexity or humility, to name a few qualities of being human — and qualities of being thankful.
Meaningful gratitude comes from a realization of the good provided by the God of one’s faith, family members or friends. It often produces humility or empathy and requires more than a simple like or a smiling emoji.
This Thanksgiving may lack the big meals, the conversations, the embraces, the family sharing of past ones, but in realizing what we’re missing perhaps we can find what we do have and whom to thank for that. In this topsy-turvy year, maybe this American holiday is the holiday America needs.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!