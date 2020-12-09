Discovery+ streaming services offers Magnolia Network peek in January

Those itching for the latest peek at the upcoming Magnolia Network's programming get an opportunity next month when the new Discovery+ streaming service kicks off.

The service, which debuts Jan. 4, will offer programming from Discovery networks HGTV, Travel Channel, A&E, Lifetime, History Channel and others. Included in its initial offerings are previews for such Magnolia shows as the newest version of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home;" "Magnolia Table With Joanna Gaines," Joanna's cooking show; "Courage To Run," a documentary about a meeting with runner Gabe Grunewald that inspired Chip to train for and run his first marathon; "Road To Launch," in which the Gaines talk with some of the program creators of their network: and episodes from 10 other Magnolia series.

The Magnolia Network previews will be available through Discovery+ until the network, owned by Discovery, launches some time in 2021. The network, started by "Fixer Upper" founders Chip and Joanna Gaines, was expected to start in October 2020, but production complications and filming delays caused by COVID-19 forced the network start into 2021.

Discovery+ will cost $4.99 monthly with ads, $6.99 without, and is expected to be available across major platforms, including connected TVs, web, mobile and tablets

