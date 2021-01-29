‘Fixer Upper: Welcome Home’ debuts new season in streaming video

The years-long wait for "Fixer Upper" fans for the restart of the Chip and Joanna Gaines' home renovation series ends today, Jan. 29, with new episodes of "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" available on streaming service Discovery+.

Those unwilling to pay for a Discovery+ subscription, $4.99 per month or $6.99 without commercials, will have to wait for the arrival of the Gaines' Magnolia Network, expected to debut later this year.

The first episode has the Gaines working with engaged couple Laney and Lucas to turn an abandoned 1999 house into their first home.

A page on the Magnolia website suggests more interactivity with the projects in the series. There are before-and-after shots, explanations of the changes made with each room and the house exterior and the materials and design elements employed.

A downloadable Jo's Design Sourcebook expands on the latter, providing the paint colors used, furniture and accessories detail plus links to order products online.

Three more new "Fixer Upper: Welcome Home" episodes are in the pipeline with a fresh one released over the next three Fridays.

