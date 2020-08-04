Magnolia Network announces new "Fixer Upper" season

"Fixer Upper" fans, take heart: The new Magnolia Network will serve up a new season with Chip and Joanna Gaines returning as hosts.

The pair announced the news Tuesday as the latest programming addition to the network, expected to launch in 2021.

"Fixer Upper," with some new twists hinted at in the Gaines' release, joins eight other series previously announced for the new network, which falls under the Discovery Inc. umbrella.

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.