Sound & Sight

Sound & Sight

Carl Hoover

Tribune-Herald entertainment editor Carl Hoover riffs on movies, theater, media and, well, other stuff.

Magnolia Network announces new "Fixer Upper" season
Magnolia Network announces new "Fixer Upper" season

Chip and Joanna Gaines (copy) (copy)

"Fixer Upper" founders Chip and Joanna Gaines will bring a new season of their home renovation series to their Magnolia Network next year.

 Mike Davello photo

"Fixer Upper" fans, take heart: The new Magnolia Network will serve up a new season with Chip and Joanna Gaines returning as hosts.

The pair announced the news Tuesday as the latest programming addition to the network, expected to launch in 2021.

"Fixer Upper," with some new twists hinted at in the Gaines' release, joins eight other series previously announced for the new network, which falls under the Discovery Inc. umbrella.

