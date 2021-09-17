News station supports rival by sharing news

Broadcast journalists sometimes are stereotyped as hard-bitten, competitive or cynical souls, but most of the real ones I know aren't — well, at least not hard-bitten and cynical.

Some of the local real ones showed a commendable measure of class and empathy today, sharing something that's usually hoarded and branded: news.

KXXV-TV's news staff today shared stories and coverage with usual rival KWTX-TV so that their KWTX counterparts could take time off this afternoon for the memorial service of the station's admired and respected managing editor Rick Bradfield, who died Sept. 17.

KXXV news director Sylvia Villarreal got the idea after hearing of Bradfield's death and thinking of how to show support to KWTX's news team. She floated the idea to management at both stations who gave the green light. "We wanted to do something meaningful and helpful," she explained. "Nobody was opposed to it."

The KXXV news director noted that despite often fierce competition, reporters and camerapersons from rival stations frequently develop friendships as they show up to cover the same events.

Villarreal said the material provided didn't feature any of KXXV's reporters, consisting largely of stories, voice-overs and sound bites.