Waco/Baylor symphony conductor Stephen Heyde online on Monday

At this time of year in a pre-COVID-19 world, we'd be a concert or two into a Waco Symphony Orchestra season and about the same for the Baylor Symphony Orchestra, both of which are led by Stephen Heyde, the music director of the former and the conductor-in-residence for the latter. We're not, which makes a livestreamed BSO strings-only concert Monday night notable as a rare opportunity.
Heyde recently won the Lilly Fellows Program's 2020 Arlin G. Meyer Prize in Music Performance for his work with the BSO, particularly on the work submitted for the competition, the orchestra's 2019 performance of Mahler's Symphony No. 2, "Resurrection," at Baylor's President's Concert that year. Joining the orchestra in that concert were the A Cappella Choir and Concert Choir.
That same performance won the Baylor orchestra its fifth American Prize in Orchestral Performance this year, an impressive string of wins given the membership of collegiate ensembles changes slightly each year due to student graduations. Those who'd like to listen to that Mahler performance can find it here.
The Meyer prize is given biennally to a scholar in the Lilly Network of Church-Related Colleges and Universities who best exemplifies a combination of Christian scholarship and musicianship in their work. Heyde was one of six finalists this for the music performance award, with others coming from the University of Notre Dame, Samford University, LeTourneau University, Biola University and Whitworth University.
COVID-19 has turned music education on its collective ear this year, limiting ensemble size and rehearsal/performance times, causing mask wearing and screens between instrumentalists, removing audiences from live performances and more. Still, the music programs at Baylor and McLennan Community College move on, even if in drastically altered form.
Heyde and the BSO's 66-player string section can be seen online Monday night at a livestreamed BSO concert at 7 p.m. He'll lead them in the "Adagietto" movement from Mahler's Symphony No. 5. It's worth noting that given the size of an orchestra needed to perform a Mahler symphony and its typical length work against current COVID-19 limits on ensemble size and concert lengths; full-blown Mahler (and Wagner, Brahms and Beethoven, for starters) won't be on anyone's symphonic season for some time.
Graduate student Matthew Hagensteun will conduct the balance of the Monday night concert, leading the 66-player ensemble in Arvo Part's "Fratres," Tchaikovsky's "Serenade for Strings" and Jessie Montgomery's 2012 string orchestra piece "Starburst."
The Baylor concert can be accessed for free online through the School of Music's website at baylor.edu/music, with Live Stream selected from the Concerts & Programs tab.
