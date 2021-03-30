Waco singer edged out in "Voice" battle round

Waco singer-songwriter Aaron Konzelman's run on the NBC national vocal competition "The Voice" ran out Monday night in the contest's Battle Rounds.

Konzelman lost out to fellow Team Blake member Connor Christian after the two performed Waylon Jennings' "Ain't Living Long Like This" for the "The Voice" judges, with Kelsea Ballerini subbing for an ailing Kelly Clarkson.

Judges praised both men's rocking performances, but Shelton opted to go with Christian after seeing the progress he had made in stepping up to the challenge.

