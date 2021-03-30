 Skip to main content
Waco singer edged out in "Voice" battle round
Waco singer edged out in "Voice" battle round

Connor Christian and Aaron Konzelman compete singing Waylon Jennings' "Ain't Livin' Long Like This" during The Battles on The Voice.

NBC's The Voice follows the strongest vocalists from across the country and invites them to compete in this season's blockbuster vocal competition.

Find The Voice trailers, full episode highlights, previews, promos, clips, and digital exclusives here.

ABOUT THE VOICE

The four-time Emmy Award-winning musical competition series "The Voice" returns with the strongest vocalists from across the country invited to compete in the show's newest season. The show's innovative format features four stages of competition: the Blind Auditions, the Battle Rounds, Knockouts, and the Live Performance Shows.

Connor Christian vs. Aaron Konzelman - "Ain't Livin' Long Like This" - The Voice Battles 2021

Waco singer-songwriter Aaron Konzelman's run on the NBC national vocal competition "The Voice" ran out Monday night in the contest's Battle Rounds.

Konzelman lost out to fellow Team Blake member Connor Christian after the two performed Waylon Jennings' "Ain't Living Long Like This" for the "The Voice" judges, with Kelsea Ballerini subbing for an ailing Kelly Clarkson.

Judges praised both men's rocking performances, but Shelton opted to go with Christian after seeing the progress he had made in stepping up to the challenge.

