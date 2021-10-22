Waco Symphony back in form to start new season

The Waco Symphony Orchestra returned to Waco Hall Thursday night with a concert that leaned on the fun of live music, amplified by buoyant performances from twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton.

The season-opening concert, the symphony's first before a Waco Hall audience in more than a year, found the orchestra under music director Stephen Heyde, in form, despite the time away from the stage and any distractions of masking.

The WSO audience was back to some extent, too. Although attendance was down considerably from a typical pre-pandemic season opening, audience members filled more than half of the hall, primarily on the main floor, and most were masked. They came eager to enjoy, giving standing ovations to the Naughtons' four-handed encore and the concert-closing "Carnival of the Animals" featuring Baylor University head basketball coach Scott Drew and his daughter Mackenzie as narrators.

Though masks hid the Naughton sisters' facial expressions when performing, their music and hands did much of their communication. Their centerpiece performance of Francis Poulenc's Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra brought a spark and mental smile to the evening with the twins — Christina in a gold-colored gown, Michelle in silver — at nested grand pianos.