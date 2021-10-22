Waco Symphony back in form to start new season

The Waco Symphony Orchestra returned to Waco Hall Thursday night with a concert that leaned on the fun of live music, amplified by buoyant performances from twin pianists Christina and Michelle Naughton.
The season-opening concert, the symphony's first before a Waco Hall audience in more than a year, found the orchestra under music director Stephen Heyde, in form, despite the time away from the stage and any distractions of masking.
The WSO audience was back to some extent, too. Although attendance was down considerably from a typical pre-pandemic season opening, audience members filled more than half of the hall, primarily on the main floor, and most were masked. They came eager to enjoy, giving standing ovations to the Naughtons' four-handed encore and the concert-closing "Carnival of the Animals" featuring Baylor University head basketball coach Scott Drew and his daughter Mackenzie as narrators.
Though masks hid the Naughton sisters' facial expressions when performing, their music and hands did much of their communication. Their centerpiece performance of Francis Poulenc's Concerto for Two Pianos and Orchestra brought a spark and mental smile to the evening with the twins — Christina in a gold-colored gown, Michelle in silver — at nested grand pianos.
The sisters played the concerto's brash, angular passages with brio, their hands prancing and bouncing up and down the keyboards, fingers splayed, poking and pointing notes with percussive effect. Their parts often were in dialogue, one sister answering the other's phrases, and both smoothly shifted into the concerto's dreamy, atmospheric impressionism, neatly integrated with their orchestral colleagues.
The two turned their energy up for their encore of Paul Schoenfield's four-hand piece "Boogie," a jazzy work with a rumbling bass motif under cascading runs and overlapping lines that had their fingers churning on low boil.
The symphony was equally adroit in the Poulenc, after a rousing opener of Berlioz's "Roman Carnival Overture," and hit its stride in a suite of ballet music from Massenet's "El Cid" to start the second half.
The seven dances, all with variations of lilting dance rhythms, displayed a warm, unified string section, accented by sharp, distinctive percussion and nice woodwind solos from flute principal Masha Popova, piccolo player Olivia Jirousek and English hornist Aryn Mitchell.
Saint-Saens' "Carnival" reunited the pianists with the symphony's string section, flutist Popova, clarinet principal Ran Kampel and the Drews, with the sisters swapping pianos. The work mixed bright instrumental color with a generous sense of humor to create 14 musical sketches of animals from birds and fish to tortoises, kangaroos, fossils and even ham-handed pianists, the latter played by the Naughtons with good-natured mugging.
Joining the Naughtons in duet were double bassist Jonathan Keith on "The Elephant" and cello principal Rylie Harrod on a lovely "The Swan."
Waco Symphony Association board president Joe Calao opened the program by thanking former WSA executive director Susan Taylor for her 43 years of service before her retirement in August and introducing the association's new director Carolyn Bess.