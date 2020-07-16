WACO's Zack Owen named to Texas Radio Hall of Fame

I'm a little late in posting this, but Zack Owen, one of the longtime veterans of the Waco radio market, has been named to the Texas Radio Hall of Fame.

Owen, iHeartMedia area senior VP for programming, has anchored WACO's market-leading country radio morning show with co-host Jim Cody for 27 years

I emailed Zack late last week about the honor — he was under COVID quarantine at the time, but expected it to end this week — and he was delighted that his years in the radio business had not gone unnoticed.

"(I) never ever thought I'd make it in. I was so happy, excited, and honored to be selected," he emailed. "I honestly started crying with my dog as I set in quarantine."

It's hard to build longevity in radio (and newspapering, for that matter) in a Waco-sized market and the fact that Owen has been here for 28 of his 44 years in radio, much of it behind the mike at WACO, is praiseworthy by itself. During that time, he and Cody have entertained American troops stationed in Iraq and Afghanistan; taken listeners on cruises and world travel; ran the restaurant/concert venue Zack and Jim's Hog Creek Ice House; and hosted a long-running country concert that started the year for many fans of live country music. That's in addition to hosting a radio show for most weekdays of the year. Congrats to Zack on the honor.

This year's crop of 20 HOF inductees has another name familiar to WACO-FM listeners of the 1990s: Greg Sax.

Sax held down WACO's afternoon drive slot from 1991 to 1994 before moving on to Dallas' KPLX-FM. From there, Sax stepped into record promotion, serving as a Dallas-based executive for Atlantic Records, Virgin Records, RCA Records and, since 2005, Show Dog Records and Big Machine Records.