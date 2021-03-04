Wade Bowen says smaller events may bridge gap until next MusicFest

The news that there won't be a Bowen MusicFest 2021 broke late last week on social media with the latest in a round of sad sighs over things that the coronavirus pandemic has affected.

It's the second year that Waco won't have the music festival that carries Texas musician and Waco native Wade Bowen's name, an event generally brings some of the most popular Texas country performers to Waco for a long afternoon and night of open-air music before a crowd of thousands.

Some of those performers come to play in the golf tournament that's part of the activities as well and both events benefit the charitable Bowen Foundation that distributes the more than $4 million the festival has raised over 22 years.

I talked with Wade by phone earlier this week about the festival cancellation and any affect it might have on the foundation and its giving. Scratching his MusicFest for the second year wasn't easy, but the uncertainties of the COVID-19 era still make big events a throw of the dice. A year strained by loss of touring and performing revenue left little margin for error, he said.

"It takes so much preparation to do this and we held out as long as we could. It's not an easy decision, but there's so much risk financially," he explained. "Taking risks is not in the equation for us right now.