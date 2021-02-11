Downtown Waco's Splendid Oaks Chocolates has sweet outlook

Kevin DeVries, owner of Splendid Oaks Chocolates, 11th Street and Franklin Avenue, is excited about what he hopes is a sweet season.

“January was slow sales-wise, but most of our focus has been in ramping up production as much as possible for Valentine’s Day. It will likely be our busiest week of the year,” DeVries wrote via email. “We had a pretty good holiday season because a lot of customers got them as gifts for their loved ones. Overall we are happy with where we are as a business and excited to keep bringing delicious desserts to the Waco community.”

He said customers can expect additions to his lineup regularly.

“Our most popular flavors are apple pie, bananas foster, and peanut butter and jelly,” said DeVries, who studied entrepreneurship at Baylor University. “We also came out recently with new flavors like whiskey cinnamon roll and gianduja, which is a confection made from hazelnuts.”

The shop now offers 29 candy flavors, DeVries said.